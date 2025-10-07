Prince Harry had two encounters with stalker on recent trip to UK

Prince Harry encountered a stalker at two separate events during his recent trip to the UK.

The Duke of Sussex was followed by a lady suffering from mental health issues and was earlier also spotted following Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, during their trip to Nigeria.

A security source tells PEOPLE, "These incidents are not uncommon for members of the royal family. It differs, however, because there was no police presence or close protection — it was left to two staffers from his private office to intervene. This time, they got lucky, recognizing the fixated individual. Relying on luck is not a long-term fix."

The source continues, "He’s the son of the King, brother of the heir, fifth in line to the throne and one of the most famous people in the world. It feels like there is an inevitable foreboding looming over this whole issue."

This comes as Judge Sir Geoffrey Vos rejected Harry's appeal to have tax payer funded security earlier this year.

"The Duke was, in effect, stepping in and out of the cohort of protection provided by RAVEC [the government’s Royal and VIP Executive Committee]. Outside the U.K., he was outside the cohort, but when in the U.K., his security would be considered as appropriate depending on the circumstances," Vos said while delivering his verdict. "It was impossible, I said in my judgment, to say that this reasoning was illogical or inappropriate. Indeed, it seemed sensible."