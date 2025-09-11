Prince Harry launches an internal investigation into his team

Prince Harry’s team launch probe into major family leak

The Sussexes have just launched an internal probe, and its to do with the leak that happened, pertaining to his hour-long meeting with King Charles at Clarence House.

It also comes amid rumors that Prince Harry is ‘sabotaging’ his own reconciliation efforts, that too by ‘leaking’ information about his peace talks.

This has prompted a well placed insider to come forward and reveal the duo have launched an ‘investigation’ of sorts into the identity of the person that leaked news of their meeting.

But according to the source, “the probe feels like window dressing.” Because “Harry is trying hard to show his father he's loyal, yet many think he was the one who let the details slip. The Palace is furious, and the entire process is now at risk.”

While “Harry and Meghan keep denying their staff were involved, but it's hard to believe.” Because “the meeting was known to so few people that the odds of photographers simply turning up by chance are virtually zero," the source also added to RadarOnline.

Before concluding the same insider also clapped back, more firmly and added, “Harry acts like he wants answers, but people around him think he already knows. It's a sham so he can save face with Charles.”