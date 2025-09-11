Princess Anne real opinion on royal titles laid bare: 'There are downsides'

Princess Anne deliberately wanted her kids to not have Royal titles, says an expert.

Sister of King Charles and famously known as the Princess Royal, told rejected Queen Elizabeth II’s offer to bestow her kids with a moniker.

Speaking of Anne’s children, Zara Tindall or Peter Phillips, expert Afua Hagan told a new Channel 5 documentary: “Princess Anne, on seeing herself slip down the line of succession probably realised that a royal title would be a hindrance rather than a help.

She added: “Both Zara and her older brother Peter were also offered royal titles.

“However, Princess Anne and Captain Philips decided to turn them down in the hope they would live a more normal life.”

Back in 2020, Princes Anne also told Vanity Fair that she is satisfied she made the right decision for her children.

Anne said: “I think most people would argue that there are downsides to having titles… So I think that was probably the right thing to do.”