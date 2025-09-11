 
Geo News

Princess Anne real opinion on royal titles laid bare: 'There are downsides'

Princess Anne was very particular about the Royal titles of her kids

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

September 11, 2025

Princess Anne real opinion on royal titles laid bare: There are downsides
Princess Anne real opinion on royal titles laid bare: 'There are downsides'

Princess Anne deliberately wanted her kids to not have Royal titles, says an expert.

Sister of King Charles and famously known as the Princess Royal, told rejected Queen Elizabeth II’s offer to bestow her kids with a moniker.

Speaking of Anne’s children, Zara Tindall or Peter Phillips, expert Afua Hagan told a new Channel 5 documentary: “Princess Anne, on seeing herself slip down the line of succession probably realised that a royal title would be a hindrance rather than a help.

She added: “Both Zara and her older brother Peter were also offered royal titles.

“However, Princess Anne and Captain Philips decided to turn them down in the hope they would live a more normal life.”

Back in 2020, Princes Anne also told Vanity Fair that she is satisfied she made the right decision for her children.

Anne said: “I think most people would argue that there are downsides to having titles… So I think that was probably the right thing to do.”

Prince William pens an emotional letter on World Suicide Prevention Day
Prince William pens an emotional letter on World Suicide Prevention Day
Prince William, Prince Harry compared to ‘repelling magnets' amid ongoing rift
Prince William, Prince Harry compared to ‘repelling magnets' amid ongoing rift
In pictures: King Charles, Prince Harry spotted arriving at Clarence House before meeting
In pictures: King Charles, Prince Harry spotted arriving at Clarence House before meeting
Samantha Markle's lawyer Peter Ticktin speaks out after new Meghan Markle hearing
Samantha Markle's lawyer Peter Ticktin speaks out after new Meghan Markle hearing
Prince Harry meets father King Charles post bitter feud
Prince Harry meets father King Charles post bitter feud
Prince Harry lets slip sign he wants to reconcile with Royal Family
Prince Harry lets slip sign he wants to reconcile with Royal Family
Prince Harry visits London research facility amid reports of royal meeting video
Prince Harry visits London research facility amid reports of royal meeting
Prince Harry proves he's still the people's prince with kind gesture
Prince Harry proves he's still the people's prince with kind gesture