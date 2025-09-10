Samantha Markle’s lawyer weighs in on results of Meghan Markle hearing

Following the oral argument, Samantha Markle’s lawyer pushed for in a Jacksonville, Florida court today, her lawyer just spoke with Newsweek.

The lawyer in question, Meghan Markle Peter Ticktin claims, "The Court has a duty to protect Samantha Markle more than it should be worrying about protecting Judge Honeywell."

"So, what if Judge Honeywell is reversed or affirmed? How can that be more important than whether an injured party is protected by the laws of Florida.”

For those unversed with the case, it’s a re-hashing of the allegation of defamation that Samantha put forward following Meghan’s comments about her in the 2021 Oprah interview.

Even this time around Chief U.S. Circuit Judge William Pryor, though, was not “particularly persuaded” according to the outlet.

The Courthouse News Service cites him having said, “It seems to me that everything you argue about is beside the point. Because when the district court rules…you have to knock down in your opening brief every basis for the district court's ruling, and you didn't even touch this.”

What is pertinent to mention is that Meghan’s original comment against her sister, at the time of her interview with daytime talk show host was “I think it'd be very hard to tell all when you don't know me. And I mean, this is a very different situation than my dad, right? When you talk about betrayal, betrayal comes from someone that you have a relationship with, right?”

“I don't feel comfortable talking about people that I really don't know. But I grew up as an only child, which everyone who grew up around me knows.”