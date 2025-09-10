Prince Harry lets slip sign he wants to reconcile with Royal Family

Prince Harry drops poignant hint he wants to reconcile with Royal Family

Prince Harry is in the UK for various engagements and a body language expert claims there are signs he wants to reconcile with his family.

The Duke of Sussex returned to the UK on September 8 for his charity engagements and attended events like the WellChild Awards and Children in Need fundraiser, where he also donated more than a million dollars.

Body language expert Darren Stanton spoke to the Daily Express on behalf of the OLBG, saying, "Although he’s confident there were moments of poignancy when he spoke about how much has changed since he first became involved in the charity."

"Deep down he misses his family, he makes reference to family elsewhere in the speech. This trip could be an opportunity for him to reconcile with the King, and it sounds like he wants to do that," continued Stanton.

He added, "Deep down there appears to be a wanting and a willingness to make things right and go back to the States having made some headway."

Elsewhere, Stanton pointed out that Harry seems more relaxed in solo appearances without his wife Meghan Markle.

"When Harry is with Meghan, he’s very conscious about looking after her. He wants to manage things and look out for her," he said.

"When he’s on his own, he doesn’t have all these balls to juggle and he can relax," he added.

Prince Harry fell out with his family after tying the knot with Meghan Markle and the couple stepped down as working royals and moved to California, USA.