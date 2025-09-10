Prince Harry meets father King Charles post bitter feud

Prince Harry takes major step to reunite with father King Charles

Prince Harry and his father, King Charles have probably met in person.

As per PEOPLE magazine, the younger son of the King, who is also Duke of Sussex was seen arriving by car to Clarence House, the King's London residence on the evening of September 10.

This marks the first time that the two have met in person since February 2024, days after King Charles, revealed he was being treated for an undisclosed form of cancer.

Prince Harry arrived in the UK on September 8 to support his key charities and to pay tribute on his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth’s third death anniversary.

On September 9, he traveled to Nottingham, England — about 130 miles north of London — to shed importance on the work being done for young people there.

On Wednesday, the father and son duo were both in London, with the Duke of Sussex visiting the Imperial College London's Centre for Blast Injury Studies while King Charles boarded a plane from Scotland, where he was spending time at Balmoral Castle in recent weeks, to the capital city.

This reunion marks a landmark moment for King Charles as well as Prince Harry as those close to the prince had told PEOPLE previously that his father was not answering any of his calls or messages.

Then in his rather popular BBC News interview, which aired in May, Prince Harry openly mentioned that he would love a “reconciliation” with his family and admitted that some of his actions in the past years such as writing his memoir, Spare, has made it difficult for his family to talk to him.

In July, some line of communication to the Royal Family seemed to open for him when one of Prince Harry’s new aides and one of the King’s key staffers met for the first time.

This meeting was viewed very positively by insiders, with one telling PEOPLE magazine, “It was a good first step. It is always better to be talking.

In the same month Prince Harry also reportedly shared his schedule with the Royal Family for transparency so that clashes between the British royal family’s engagements and Harry and Meghan Markle’s public outings can be avoided.

While Prince Harry and King Charles' reunion is a positive step for the Royal Family, tensions still remain between Harry and his elder brother, Prince William.

Robert Lacey, author of Battle of Brothers, recently told PEOPLE: “The rift is very profound and very long-lasting. It will not be changed, in my opinion, until Harry makes a move and apologizes.”