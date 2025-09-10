 
Geo News

In pictures: King Charles, Prince Harry spotted arriving at Clarence House before meeting

King Charles and Prince Harry were meeting at Clarance House on Wednesday

By
Web Desk
|

September 10, 2025

In pictures: King Charles, Prince Harry spotted arriving at Clarence House before meeting

Prince Harry was seen going into Clarence House before a meeting with his father King Charles on Wednesday.

According to BBC, there has not been any confirmation from Buckingham Palace or the Duke of Sussex's representatives but the King was earlier seen going into Clarence House.

In pictures: King Charles, Prince Harry spotted arriving at Clarence House before meeting

The monarch travelled down to London from Scotland on Wednesday afternoon and Prince Harry has been in the UK this week for charity events.

In pictures: King Charles, Prince Harry spotted arriving at Clarence House before meeting

There has been no face to face meeting between father and son since February 2024, with Prince Harry telling a BBC interview in May 2025: "I would love a reconciliation with my family."

In pictures: King Charles, Prince Harry spotted arriving at Clarence House before meeting

Although no pictures of the father-son duo have been released by the palace, many British media publications photographed King Charles and Prince Harry arriving at Clarence House where the meeting took place.

According to a royal expert, the meeting was not expected to be long because  Harry arrived at 5:20 and he had an engagement in the City in the evening. 

Prince Harry meets father King Charles post bitter feud
Prince Harry meets father King Charles post bitter feud
Prince Harry lets slip sign he wants to reconcile with Royal Family
Prince Harry lets slip sign he wants to reconcile with Royal Family
Prince Harry visits London research facility amid reports of royal meeting video
Prince Harry visits London research facility amid reports of royal meeting
Prince Harry proves he's still the people's prince with kind gesture
Prince Harry proves he's still the people's prince with kind gesture
Public gives final verdict amid hopes of Prince Harry, Prince William reunion
Public gives final verdict amid hopes of Prince Harry, Prince William reunion
Kate Middleton risks Prince William's anger seeking out Prince Harry
Kate Middleton risks Prince William's anger seeking out Prince Harry
Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet to have key roles alongside George, Charlotte, Louis
Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet to have key roles alongside George, Charlotte, Louis
Prince Harry echoes King Charles gestures amid hopes of reconciliation
Prince Harry echoes King Charles gestures amid hopes of reconciliation