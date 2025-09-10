In pictures: King Charles, Prince Harry spotted arriving at Clarence House before meeting

Prince Harry was seen going into Clarence House before a meeting with his father King Charles on Wednesday.

According to BBC, there has not been any confirmation from Buckingham Palace or the Duke of Sussex's representatives but the King was earlier seen going into Clarence House.

The monarch travelled down to London from Scotland on Wednesday afternoon and Prince Harry has been in the UK this week for charity events.

There has been no face to face meeting between father and son since February 2024, with Prince Harry telling a BBC interview in May 2025: "I would love a reconciliation with my family."

Although no pictures of the father-son duo have been released by the palace, many British media publications photographed King Charles and Prince Harry arriving at Clarence House where the meeting took place.

According to a royal expert, the meeting was not expected to be long because Harry arrived at 5:20 and he had an engagement in the City in the evening.