Prince Harry, Prince William’s strained relationship shows no signs of easing

Prince Harry marked the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death by laying a wreath at her grave in St George’s Chapel, Windsor.

Meanwhile, his brother Prince William was nearby attending a Women’s Institute meeting in Sunningdale.

Despite being less than ten miles apart, the brothers made no effort to meet with a royal expert comparing their relationship to “repelling magnets.”

Royal expert and historian Dr. Tessa Dunlop told The Mirror that much more time would be needed to heal the deep rift between the two.

"‘I can’t believe its been three years already,” the expert said as she spoke of Queen Elizabeth II’s tragic passing.

She added, "But much more time will be needed to heal the gigantic rift between the Prince of Wales and his younger brother.”

“On the third anniversary of the late Queen’s death the two men were less than ten miles apart; William at a Women’s Institute meeting in Sunningdale, Harry laying a wreath on his grandmother’s grave in St George’s Chapel, Windsor.

"Like repelling magnets the two brothers did their best to look meaningfully busy while studiously avoiding each other. It does not need to be this hard. Or painful."