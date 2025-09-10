Prince William hailed after Cardiff video shows him acting like 'normal person'

A short video of Prince William strolling toward his car in Cardiff has sparked a wave of admiration among royal fans, who hailed the prince for acting “like a normal person.”

The clip, filmed by a passerby, shows the Prince of Wales walking through the Welsh capital following an engagement.

The man, surprised to see the heir to the throne up close, shared the footage with the caption: “Walked past Prince William on my way to my train in Cardiff today, that’s a new one.”

Royal supporters quickly seized on the post, praising William’s calm and approachable manner.

Some drew pointed comparisons to Prince Harry, whose legal battles over police protection in Britain continue to attract headlines.

“The future king of England acting like a normal person instead of being paranoid about lack of security. This is what a real man looks like,” one user wrote.

The video surfaced after William visited the Jac Lewis Foundation, a Welsh mental health charity. In a statement with photos from the event, he praised its work as “nothing short of remarkable,” commending efforts to provide rapid mental health support and to strengthen communities through sport.