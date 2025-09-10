 
Geo News

Prince William with his children: Photo offers rare look at UK's future king

A portrait of Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis has been shared by photographer Josh Shinner

By
Web Desk
|

September 10, 2025

Prince William: File photo
Prince William: File photo

Photographer Josh Shinner has shared a striking black-and-white portrait of Prince William with his three children, capturing a candid family moment that has quickly charmed social media.

The undated image shows the Prince of Wales lying on the grass while Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis pile on top of him in a playful embrace. 

Charlotte flashes a wide smile, while her brothers lean in toward their father, offering an unusually intimate glimpse of the royal family’s private life.

Shinner, who has photographed the Prince and Princess of Wales on several occasions, said in his Instagram caption that the portrait holds special meaning. 

“It’s been a real privilege to photograph the @princeandprincessofwales over the last couple of years, and this might be my favourite shot to date. Just a really joyful and spontaneous moment that I’m so happy to have been there for,” he wrote.

The post drew an enthusiastic response, with fans praising the warmth and spontaneity of the image. Comments described it as “beautiful,” “joyful” and “so spontaneous.”

While not an official release from Kensington Palace, the picture has offered a rare and relaxed look at Britain’s future king with his children.

Prince Harry meets father King Charles post bitter feud
Prince Harry meets father King Charles post bitter feud
Prince Harry lets slip sign he wants to reconcile with Royal Family
Prince Harry lets slip sign he wants to reconcile with Royal Family
Prince Harry visits London research facility amid reports of royal meeting video
Prince Harry visits London research facility amid reports of royal meeting
Prince Harry proves he's still the people's prince with kind gesture
Prince Harry proves he's still the people's prince with kind gesture
Public gives final verdict amid hopes of Prince Harry, Prince William reunion
Public gives final verdict amid hopes of Prince Harry, Prince William reunion
Kate Middleton risks Prince William's anger seeking out Prince Harry
Kate Middleton risks Prince William's anger seeking out Prince Harry
Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet to have key roles alongside George, Charlotte, Louis
Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet to have key roles alongside George, Charlotte, Louis
Prince Harry echoes King Charles gestures amid hopes of reconciliation
Prince Harry echoes King Charles gestures amid hopes of reconciliation