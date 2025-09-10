 
Prince William pens an emotional letter on World Suicide Prevention Day

Prince of Wales releases a tribute to the Jac Lewis Foundantion

September 10, 2025

Prince William turns to his social media to pen a letter of gratitude and thanks to those championing mental health on World Suicide Prevention Day.

The letter has been shared to both the Prince’s X account (formerly known as Twitter) as well as Instagram.

The post reads “Thank you to the Jac Lewis Foundation, Jac’s family, friends and everyone involved in such a meaningful charity. Your work to provide rapid mental health support and wellbeing services across Wales is truly inspiring.”

Prince William also tugged at heartstrings when he said, “it was an honour to witness the incredible impact of your initiatives, from the new mental health hub at Cardiff Principality Stadium to the ongoing support for families bereaved by suicide.”

“The dedication of everyone involved, and the way sport is being used to strengthen communities and mental health awareness is nothing short of remarkable.”

On the official Instagram account, more information was provided on the origin story of Jac Lewis, who “sadly died by suicide in 2019, and is helping thousands across Wales access the help they need.”

The Royal Foundation has also partnered with the foundation, to create a hub which “will provide life-saving support and a safe space in the heart of the community” to those who need it.

The Prince also shared pictures from his meeting with Jac’s parents, friends and even teammates to hear “how they’ve turned loss into hope. Supporting communities and saving lives.”

