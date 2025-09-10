 
Geo News

Prince Harry visits London research facility amid reports of royal meeting

Prince Harry continues to visit UK amid speculation of a meeting with King Charles

By
Web Desk
|

September 10, 2025

Prince Harry arrived at the Royal British Legion Center for Blast Injury Studies at Imperial College London on Wednesday.

The Duke of Sussex visited the military research facility, which focuses on treating injuries sustained by service members. 

Harry, who served two tours in Afghanistan as an Apache helicopter pilot, has maintained close ties to veteran causes since stepping back from royal duties in 2020.

British media outlets reported Wednesday as significant for Harry's potential reconciliation with his father, though no official meetings were confirmed by Buckingham Palace or representatives for the Duke of Sussex.

The visit comes amid ongoing speculation about the relationship between Harry and the royal family following his relocation to California with wife Meghan Markle and their public criticisms of the monarchy in interviews and Harry's memoir "Spare."

Meanwhile, renowned photographer Misan Harriman, was also present Harry arrived at the facility.

Harriman, a Nigerian-born British photographer and social activist, joined Harry for the visit. 

Harriman gained international recognition as one of the most widely-shared photographers documenting the Black Lives Matter movement and made history as the first Black man to photograph a British Vogue cover in the magazine's 104-year history.




Prince Harry echoes King Charles gestures amid hopes of reconciliation
Prince Harry echoes King Charles gestures amid hopes of reconciliation
Prince Harry is attempting to take back his title in the UK: ‘Suspicions are rising'
Prince Harry is attempting to take back his title in the UK: ‘Suspicions are rising'
Prince Harry friends make shocking revelations about the Duke video
Prince Harry friends make shocking revelations about the Duke
Palace shares details of Prince William's latest royal engagement
Palace shares details of Prince William's latest royal engagement
Former butler points out exactly when Prince William, Prince Harry fell out video
Former butler points out exactly when Prince William, Prince Harry fell out
Prince Harry returns to UK with no intention to meet King Charles video
Prince Harry returns to UK with no intention to meet King Charles
Psychologist offers advice to Kate Middleton, Prince William on George, Charlotte, Louis
Psychologist offers advice to Kate Middleton, Prince William on George, Charlotte, Louis
Kate Middleton seen as key to Prince Harry's reconciliation with King Charles, William
Kate Middleton seen as key to Prince Harry's reconciliation with King Charles, William