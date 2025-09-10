Prince Harry visits London research facility amid reports of royal meeting

Prince Harry arrived at the Royal British Legion Center for Blast Injury Studies at Imperial College London on Wednesday.

The Duke of Sussex visited the military research facility, which focuses on treating injuries sustained by service members.

Harry, who served two tours in Afghanistan as an Apache helicopter pilot, has maintained close ties to veteran causes since stepping back from royal duties in 2020.

British media outlets reported Wednesday as significant for Harry's potential reconciliation with his father, though no official meetings were confirmed by Buckingham Palace or representatives for the Duke of Sussex.

The visit comes amid ongoing speculation about the relationship between Harry and the royal family following his relocation to California with wife Meghan Markle and their public criticisms of the monarchy in interviews and Harry's memoir "Spare."

Meanwhile, renowned photographer Misan Harriman, was also present Harry arrived at the facility.

Harriman, a Nigerian-born British photographer and social activist, joined Harry for the visit.

Harriman gained international recognition as one of the most widely-shared photographers documenting the Black Lives Matter movement and made history as the first Black man to photograph a British Vogue cover in the magazine's 104-year history.











