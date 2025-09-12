 
King Charles' one promise taken from his son

One promise King Charles took from his son before tea talks

September 12, 2025

There is one big promise King Charles has reportedly taken from his youngest son, before he even got the chance to have an hour-long meeting.

The existence of such a promise has been revealed by a well placed inside source.

According to the source, this meeting, which has taken place for the first time in 19 months, potentially spells a brand new chapter for the father and son.

The first being for the Children in Need initiative, which the Prince pledged £1.1million. a second donation was also made afterwards, for £369,000 donation, through the Sussex charitable organization, Archewell to warzones.

So much so that they were quoted telling the Daily Mail, “This is an important first step towards rebuilding their father-and-son relationship.”

For those unversed, the meeting which lasted for one hour was held in Clarence House, and came after a spokesperson for Prince Harry himself shut down chatter and rumors by citing the King’s diary.

In terms of the promise itself, it said that the Duke has “told his father he won't be giving any interviews about it and his team have been instructed not to brief journalists about what was said.”

While the insider admits, “there's a long way to go before Harry can earn his family's trust” still “he's given some assurances,” to his father.

Even after the meeting when people asked the Duke of Sussex about the King, and their meeting he simply responded with a one-word answer, “great.”

