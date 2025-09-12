Prince Harry talks about 'courage and determination' after meeting King Charles

Prince Harry visited the Diana Award in central London on Thursday morning for a final engagement after meeting King Charles.

The duke heard from young people about how social action has positively impacted their mental health.

The charity was founded in memory of his mother Princess Diana, who died when he was 12.

Following the panel discussion, Prince Harry offered his reflections on the conversation.

He said, “Getting involved in peaceful social action takes courage and determination. Young people see the issues society faces close up whether that’s poor mental health or the consequences of inequalities. But you don’t stand still. Your empathy and compassion drive you to make change.

“When you spoke about how taking action gave you purpose, confidence and joy, it was more powerful than any statistic. It reminded me that agency is not a luxury for young people, it is a lifeline.”

He continued, “My mother believed in the power and agency of young people to positively impact the world. The Diana Award continues her legacy by putting young people at the heart of everything they do. Today is a perfect example of that.”