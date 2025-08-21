Michelle Obama reveals daughter who challenged Barack most

Michelle Obama reveals daughter who was difficult to raise for Barrack

Barack Obama found raising his youngest daughter the hardest.

The revelation came from the former first lady during the Wednesday episode of her and Craig Robinson’s IMO podcast.

“When Malia was a teenager, it wasn’t that she was going out any less or doing anything differently,” Michelle said. “She would tell me, ‘I’m going out this weekend, but I’m going to go in and give dad like 15 minutes.'”

Michelle said that Malia often engaged Barack in deep political conversations.

“She’d go into the Treaty Room and be like, ‘Tell me about Syria,'” Michelle dished, adding that Barack would come out of their meeting saying, “I just had an amazing conversation with Malia.”

However, their youngest was quite a challenge for the 44th President of the United States.

“Sasha is like a cat,” Michelle explained. “She’s like, ‘Don’t touch me, don’t pet me. I’m not pleasing you. You come to me.'”

The mom of two said that Barack called Sasha “difficult,” prompting Michelle to explain that their youngest was just not a "people pleaser” like their eldest.

Michelle added that parents “have to be a chameleon” and adjust to different temperaments.

“Some people parent to one child, or one personality child, but then you have three,” Michelle laughed.

Michelle, 61, and Barack, 64, married since 1992, recently sparked rumours that their marriage was on the rocks, but the author shut down the speculations.