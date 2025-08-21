 
Geo News

'Pirates of the Caribbean' reboot in active development

Disney's insiders reveal the status of the reboot of 'Pirates of the Caribbean'

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 21, 2025

Report claims Pirates of the Caribbean is in the works
Report claims 'Pirates of the Caribbean' is in the works

For a while, there have been talks about a reboot of Pirates of the Caribbean. Now, a latest report claims what has been widely speculated.

Disney, which, according to Variety, is mulling ways to attract young males to the theatres, has greenlighted a film on the Pirates franchise.

Though the studio insiders in the report clarified that it will not be the Margot Robbie-led iteration previously reported.

In line with this, the producer, Jerry Bruckheimer, earlier told EW the forthcoming movie is a "reboot, but if it were up to me, he would be in it."

His remark referred to Johnny Depp, the franchise's lead star, who he said is open to returning. "If he likes the way the part's written, I think he would do it. It's all about what's on the page, as we all know."

The duo, meanwhile, seemed to share a good bond as he described, "I love him. He's a good friend. He's an amazing artist, and he's a unique look. He created Captain Jack."

"That was not on the page; that was him doing a little Pepé Le Pew and Keith Richards. That was his interpretation of Jack Sparrow," he continued.

Jerry also said the script is in active development, "We are still working on a screenplay. We want to make it. We just got to get the right screenplay. We haven't quite gotten there yet, but we're close."

It is relevant to mention that Johnny previously reportedly said he would not return to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise even if he was offered "$300 million and a million alpacas."

Brooke Hogan raises new speculations about father Hulk Hogan's death
Brooke Hogan raises new speculations about father Hulk Hogan's death
Grammy-winning singer hits back at 'loser' remark
Grammy-winning singer hits back at 'loser' remark
Madonna appears to be in style for her 67th birthday
Madonna appears to be in style for her 67th birthday
Robbie Williams reveals harsh parenting rule
Robbie Williams reveals harsh parenting rule
Drew Barrymore gets candid about her biggest business lessons
Drew Barrymore gets candid about her biggest business lessons
Alec Baldwin's lavish empire crumbles leaving him penniless?
Alec Baldwin's lavish empire crumbles leaving him penniless?
Jimmy Barnes makes major red carpet return at Melbourne Film Festival
Jimmy Barnes makes major red carpet return at Melbourne Film Festival
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce earn new title as couple: Report
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce earn new title as couple: Report