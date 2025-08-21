'Pirates of the Caribbean' reboot in active development

Report claims 'Pirates of the Caribbean' is in the works

For a while, there have been talks about a reboot of Pirates of the Caribbean. Now, a latest report claims what has been widely speculated.



Disney, which, according to Variety, is mulling ways to attract young males to the theatres, has greenlighted a film on the Pirates franchise.

Though the studio insiders in the report clarified that it will not be the Margot Robbie-led iteration previously reported.

In line with this, the producer, Jerry Bruckheimer, earlier told EW the forthcoming movie is a "reboot, but if it were up to me, he would be in it."

His remark referred to Johnny Depp, the franchise's lead star, who he said is open to returning. "If he likes the way the part's written, I think he would do it. It's all about what's on the page, as we all know."

The duo, meanwhile, seemed to share a good bond as he described, "I love him. He's a good friend. He's an amazing artist, and he's a unique look. He created Captain Jack."

"That was not on the page; that was him doing a little Pepé Le Pew and Keith Richards. That was his interpretation of Jack Sparrow," he continued.

Jerry also said the script is in active development, "We are still working on a screenplay. We want to make it. We just got to get the right screenplay. We haven't quite gotten there yet, but we're close."

It is relevant to mention that Johnny previously reportedly said he would not return to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise even if he was offered "$300 million and a million alpacas."