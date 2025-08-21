 
James Gunn's chilling warning to actors in Hollywood comes to light

August 21, 2025

James Gunn recently got candid and opened up about his philosophy on recasting in the DCU.

Taking to Instagram Threads on Wednesday, August 20, the 59-year-old American filmmaker and the CEO of DC Studios shared his stance on recasting when a fan asked, "Mr. Gunn, if an actor, for some reason, can no longer play a character within the DCU, is there a possibility of changing the actor or will the character be discarded?

Responding to the question, Gunn said, “If an actor can't continue a role I'll change the actor no problem.”

His DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters has just started, which hints at no recasts for a long while.

However, The Suicide Squad director puts efforts in casting and several characters from the first DCU film, Superman, will stay for “the long haul.”

Notably, Gunn has already talked about the spin-offs for Jimmy Olsen and Mr. Terrific. Milly Alcock, who had a special cameo as Supergirl in Superman, will appear as Kara Zor-El in her own debut film, Supergirl, which will be released on June 26, 2026.

It is significant to mention that when the Brightburn creator started his DCU, he gave a chance to new faces by replacing the DCEU’s Superman star Henry Cavill with David Corenswet but John Cena has successfully secured his role in the recently released second season of Peacemaker.

