Prince Harry faces new major challenge

A royal expert has disclosed Prince Harry’s plans about his children Archie and Lilibet following his meeting with father King Charles.

However, the friend of the duke has also revealed that he is facing a major challenge in executing his plans.

The insider tells royal expert Richard Eden that Prince Harry wants to give his son, Prince Archie, and daughter, Princess Lilibet, a taste of his own childhood back home.

The royal expert writes for the Daily Mail, “I can tell you that Harry wants to educate the children here in the UK."

“Harry feels his children are missing out on the extensive family network that their niece and nephews are enjoying.

“Harry wants his children to have the very best education. He has retained his closest friendship group of confidants from his days at school at Ludgrove and Eton. He wants that for his own children.”

However, the royal source claims Harry may have a challenge selling his plan to his wife, Meghan, who is said to consider sending children to boarding school ‘barbaric’.

The friend says: “There is still some negotiation for Harry to have with Meghan. The King, however, is delighted.”