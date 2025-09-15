Meghan Markle shares cheeky toast as Prince Harry returns after UK trip

Prince Harry receives Meghan Markle's sweet toast after King Charles reunion

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex celebrates her husband Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex's return to California.

As Harry returns home after his four-day UK trip and Ukraine visit, Meghan shares a cheeky toast.

Taking to the official Instagram handle of her lifestyle brand, As Ever, the former Suits star posted a photo of two glasses being filled with her brand's 2024 Napa Valley Rosé.

In the caption, she playfully wrote, "When your beau is back in town…”

It is pertinent to mention that the youngest son of King Charles has returned just in time for his 41st birthday on Monday, September 15, 2025.

Prince Harry spent the past week traveling between the UK and Ukraine. However, the most notable moment from his trip was the Duke of Sussex's meeting with his estranged father.

The Duke and King Charles met privately for tea at Clarence House on Sept. 10, which marked their first in-person meeting in 19 months.

Now, Harry is back in Montecito with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.