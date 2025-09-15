Jessica Mulroney planning tell-all on Meghan Markle: Publisher bares all

Meghan Markle’s ex-best friend’s memoir insights have just dropped

Reports have just come in, suggesting Meghan Markle’s ex-best friend Jessica Mulroney is planning to release a tell-all where she can ‘set the record’ straight’.

News of this has been shared by Express, and pertains to a racially charged incident involving lifestyle blogger Sasha Exeter in 2020.

At the time the issue was “white-privilege” and erupted into a scandal which resulted in Mulroney losing a number of TV appearances.

Now, a publishing industry insider claims, “Jessica's explosive story is the one publishers want to get their hands on. Depending on what she is prepared to say, she could command up to a seven-figure dollar sum.”

At the moment, “There's huge interest in Jessica's perspective and her time in the royal spotlight when friends with Meghan.”

Plus, “people would rush to buy Jessica's book to know what really happened between them. Hers is the real story royal watchers want to read and are asking for.”

In regards to her motivation for this rumored decision, the source said, “Jessica was let down and hurt by these false accusations swirling around her.’

“She was really dragged through the mud in 2020 and has had an emotional time since then, watching from the sidelines while it all unfolded in the media with false reports about her, and unable to say anything.”

So “This could be her opportunity to set the record straight about a lot of things that she was accused of, after being canceled.”

Not to mention , “she has the receipts. No one had a voice for her and helped her to get the truth out at the time, so writing a book would be the chance to reclaim her power and counteract the false stories, like the one about the treatment of Princess Charlotte during the bridesmaid's dress fitting in 2018 for Meghan's wedding to Harry.”

So “if she goes ahead with a book deal, Jessica would finally be able to explain what really took place at that time and correct all the false narratives that have been spun around her.”