Adria Arjona reflects on working with Dakota Johnson

Photo: Adria Arjona weighs in on work relationship with Dakota Johnson

Adria Arjona got candid about her work experience with Dakota Johnson.

Adria Arjona recently sat down for a confessional with PEOPLE Magazine to promote her upcoming project, Splitsville.

During the chat, the actress was asked to weigh in on her work relationship with none other than Dakota Johnson.

She was asked, "You don't share many scenes with Dakota, but you both balance the movie out nicely. What was it like to have her energy on set?"

"I didn't have too many scenes with Dakota but, again, you have two really beautiful and sensible males sort of leading this movie, and so much so that they give the women all the power in this film," she began responding with enthusiasm.

In addition to this, Arjona addressed the male leads in the film created space for the female characters to hold power in the story.

"So in that way, the bro element of it was so on-screen, but off-screen they were really protective of our characters and making sure that we sort of felt happy with the way that they wrote our characters," Adria explained and added, "kind of really gave us ownership over them."

In conclusion, she reflected on the experience, Arjona expressed gratitude for the collaborative and respectful environment, emphasizing how unusual and meaningful it was, "It's rare, and I'm really thankful to them for that."