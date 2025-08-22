Adria Arjona on attending 'Cannes Festival' with Jason Momoa: 'Nerve-wrecking'

Photo: Adria Arjona shares her feelings about attending 'Cannes Film Festival' with Jason Momoa

Adria Arjona took a trip down memory lane and got candid about her Cannes Film Festival experience.

During a recent chat with PEOPLE Magazine, Adria Arjona reflected on attending the premiere of her project, Splitsville, alongside beau Jason Momoa, at Cannes Film Festival.

She began describing the experience as nothing less than “nerve-wrecking.”

“I don't think a lot of people understand just how nerve-racking [Cannes] can be. Like at the end of the day, we're so human. We put ourselves in those situations for the sake of a celebration of our movie,” she began.

She went on to gave insights into the intensity of her nervousness by saying, “But I was s****** myself,” adding, “I was so nervous.”

“It's such a big carpet, and to be able to have my partner there with me just made all my nerves sort of go away. So in that way, it made it so much easier to have his hand to hold through that whole process and so cool that we got to celebrate it together,” she continued.

“And the fact that I got to celebrate it with Dakota and Michael and Kyle. We worked really hard on this movie,” Adria also shared.

“Again, it's a tiny little movie, so to be there at that stage meant so much to us. I just remember looking at Mike and just seeing his smile. It just filled my heart up so much,” she concluded.