 
Geo News

Adria Arjona on attending 'Cannes Festival' with Jason Momoa: 'Nerve-wrecking'

Adria Arjona has been enamoured with Jason Momoa

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 22, 2025

Photo: Adria Arjona shares her feelings about attending Cannes Film Festival with Jason Momoa
Photo: Adria Arjona shares her feelings about attending 'Cannes Film Festival' with Jason Momoa

Adria Arjona took a trip down memory lane and got candid about her Cannes Film Festival experience. 

During a recent chat with PEOPLE Magazine, Adria Arjona reflected on attending the premiere of her project, Splitsville, alongside beau Jason Momoa, at Cannes Film Festival.

She began describing the experience as nothing less than “nerve-wrecking.”

“I don't think a lot of people understand just how nerve-racking [Cannes] can be. Like at the end of the day, we're so human. We put ourselves in those situations for the sake of a celebration of our movie,” she began.

She went on to gave insights into the intensity of her nervousness by saying, “But I was s****** myself,” adding, “I was so nervous.”

“It's such a big carpet, and to be able to have my partner there with me just made all my nerves sort of go away. So in that way, it made it so much easier to have his hand to hold through that whole process and so cool that we got to celebrate it together,” she continued.

“And the fact that I got to celebrate it with Dakota and Michael and Kyle. We worked really hard on this movie,” Adria also shared.

“Again, it's a tiny little movie, so to be there at that stage meant so much to us. I just remember looking at Mike and just seeing his smile. It just filled my heart up so much,” she concluded. 

Jessica Alba, Cash Warren finding new significant others: Source
Jessica Alba, Cash Warren finding new significant others: Source
Perrie Edwards set to release debut solo album
Perrie Edwards set to release debut solo album
Adria Arjona reflects on working with Dakota Johnson
Adria Arjona reflects on working with Dakota Johnson
Hugh Jackman defies friends with risky marriage plan to Sutton Foster
Hugh Jackman defies friends with risky marriage plan to Sutton Foster
'Black Mirror' creator Charlie Brooker afraid scripts could become AI prompts
'Black Mirror' creator Charlie Brooker afraid scripts could become AI prompts
Ava Max breaks silence on Lady Gaga comparisons
Ava Max breaks silence on Lady Gaga comparisons
Conor Maynard second paternity test results revealed amid Charlotte Chilton dispute
Conor Maynard second paternity test results revealed amid Charlotte Chilton dispute
Stephen Colbert declares his war on his show's bosses: Source
Stephen Colbert declares his war on his show's bosses: Source