Timothée Chalamet went out of way to impress Kylie Jenner on birthday

Photo: Timothée Chalamet's grand gesture for Kylie Jenner's birthday revealed

Timothée Chalamet reportedly made sure that Kylie Jenner felt celebrated on her 28th birthday from afar even though he was not there in person.

According to the latest findings of Us Weekly, the acting sensation made up for his absence on Kylie's big day through grand gestures.

“Timothée went out of his way to make her feel special on her birthday," claimed a tipster.

“He sent gifts, they had a FaceTime call and he coordinated meaningful gestures with Kylie’s friends that made her feel very special,” the source added.

The insider stressed that distance hasn’t put a dent in their romance.

“They are very much together and don’t need to be in person together every day for it to work,” the source explained.

“They adore each other and really make it work even with two busy schedules and sometimes not even being in the same time zone.”

The Dune star, 29, was tied up in Europe filming Dune: Part Two while Jenner rang in her 28th birthday on August 10 alongside family and friends.

Soon after, however, the Kylie Cosmetics founder reunited with her Oscar-nominated boyfriend in Hungary, where the pair were spotted grabbing coffee at Budapest Baristas on August 19.

A second source doubled down on the state of their relationship, noting there’s been “no break” in their two-year romance.

“He’s on set working, and she has two kids,” the insider said.

“They have schedules that don’t allow them to see each other every day, but it works for them, and everyone around them sees that," they continued.

In conclusio, the spy confided, They don’t frequently get spotted together because when they get together, they are able to do it privately most of the time with one-on-one special time.”