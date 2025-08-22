Lupita Nyong'o's brother Junior manifested their on-screen destiny?

Junior Nyong’o says working with sister Lupita in 'Twelfth Night' is 'a dream come true'

Lupita Nyong’o is living out a family dream, as her brother Junior Nyong’o claimed he “put it out in the universe” for siblings to share the stage together in Twelfth Night.

For the unversed, the real-life siblings are acting in the classic play as twins Viola and Sebastian at Central Park's Delacorte Theatre in New York City.

While conversing with PEOPLE magazine at the opening night premiere of their play, Junior admitted that working alongside his Oscar-winning sister has been "a dream come true."

Calling to mind, he said, "I've been thinking about this since the first time I did Twelfth Night eight years ago, [in] an all-male production at Orlando Shakespeare Theater. That was like my first real like interaction with the play and I was like, 'Wait, these are twins — I feel like me and my sister [could] play twins.’”

"So, I kind of put it out in the universe. But the fact that it's come back eight years later, it's definitely a dream come true, and it's been so much fun to be able to do this with basically my best friend,” the Black Panther star’s brother noted.

Junior went on to reveal that he and Lupita "have such a great friendship," and that “being able to bring that into the rehearsal room and just have so much fun bringing this play to the people of New York" has been an amazing experience.

Acting in Twelfth Night with Lupita has given both siblings "a new dimension of artistic relationship.”

“We were already solid, so it's been fun to be able to spend this time together professionally,” Junior remarked.

It is pertinnet to mention that Willaim Shakespeare's play Twelfth Night will run from August 22, to September 13, 2025.