Buckingham Palace guide sparks questions over King Charles' approval

Objections have been raised over how Prince William and Kate Middleton's pictures have been used

By
Web Desk
|

September 13, 2025

A newly published Buckingham Palace guide is drawing criticism from royal supporters who say the selection of images fails to reflect the current direction of the monarchy.

The glossy, 64-page booklet, released this year, features full-color photographs showcasing palace history and royal engagements.

But pro-monarchy royal watchers have shared their concerns, arguing  that the imagery raises questions about how King Charles approved the publication. 

They are of the view that the guide includes only three photographs of Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, despite their central role in the monarchy’s future.

Among them is a familiar shot from their 2011 wedding, a 2022 banquet photo, and a page combining their wedding portrait with that of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

By contrast, three images of Prince Harry are featured, including one in a section on charities showing him with Walking With The Wounded participants in 2015. 

Another depicts him at a children’s garden party in 2017,  an event also attended by William and Catherine. 

Critics argue those images overshadow the heirs to the throne and suggest King Charles should have been more careful in approving the content.

