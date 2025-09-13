 
Prince Harry receives gift for Meghan Markle from Ukrainian designer

Prince Harry landed in Ukraine after visiting the UK where he also met his father, King Charles

September 13, 2025

Prince Harry drew global attention Friday as he traveled to Ukraine, where he met with wounded veterans and pledged continued support through his Invictus Games foundation.

The Duke of Sussex flew in from the United Kingdom, arriving just a day after his much-anticipated meeting with his father, King Charles.

Harry, a former British Army officer, said his trip was focused on helping rehabilitate injured soldiers and introducing new initiatives to assist veterans across the country.

Prince Harry at the Alley of Heroes in Kyiv
The Duke visited hospitals where he spoke with servicemen recovering from battlefield injuries. 

His presence, officials said, highlighted the importance of international backing for Ukraine’s military families.

In a personal moment, Ukrainian designer Katya Silchenko sent a gift for Harry’s wife, Meghan, through him, a handbag from her brand, The Coat, which she described as for “amazing Meghan.”

Prince Harry receives gift for Meghan Markle from Ukrainian designer

Images of the British prince in Kyiv were seen as both humanitarian and political.


