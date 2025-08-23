Sophie Turner discloses her toxic dating habit

Sophie Turner confesses toxic dating trait

Sophie Turner has admitted to a dating habit she calls "toxic."

The Game of Thrones star sat with Buzzfeed for a fun segment called Thirst Tweets, addressing each with a playful response.

At one point, Turner came across a fan tweet that read, “I would let Sophie crack me like an egg and ghost me after.”

Her response was even cheekier. “That is actually what I do all the time,” Turner confessed.

“I’m a big ghoster, which is not something I’m proud of. I’m saying it with a smile, I’m not proud of that. But I do like to do that quite a lot.”

Turner elaborated on why she ghosts, explaining, “It just, I don’t know, it gives me a sense of power. I don’t know if I should be saying this on camera. I think I need to just work on that in therapy.”

The admission comes after Turner was spotted on a PDA-filled walk with boyfriend Peregrine Pearson in London’s Notting Hill, putting recent split rumors to rest.

Earlier in April, fans noticed Turner had unfollowed Pearson on Instagram, sparking speculation about their relationship. Despite that, photos of the couple remain on her page, including a birthday tribute for Pearson in October 2024.

Turner was previously married to singer Joe Jonas, who filed for divorce in September 2023 after four years of marriage. Their divorce finalised a year later. They share two daughters.