Everything to know about King Charles' resolution with Prince Harry over royal rift

Inside Prince Harry and King Charles resolution after royal rift

An insider has just broken down everything that went on behind the scenes of Prince Harry and King Charles’ meeting, as well as how it came about.

For those unversed, the Duke met is father in Clarence House for tea, for an hour before being led out in black range rovers.

This time around though, no information was shared regarding the King’s health or private discussions. Even when Prince Harry was asked about his father he simply responded by saying ‘great’.

Now according to insiders, the whole thing actually happened because of “a handwritten letter from Harry earlier this year to Charles expressing his desire to reconnect,” Us Weekly reports.

But even while the media was speculating the chances of a meeting between the father and son, “They were not sure it was going to happen until just in the last week” the insider responded by saying.

Still the whole thing turned out to be “super positive and very relaxed.”

“They were catching up personally about the children and what has been going on with Charles and his health. There were hugs and tears at the meeting,” that lasted exactly 54 minutes it’s been said. Even the “mood was genuine and positive”.

According to the same source, “they shared a long hug when they first saw each other. Harry started crying and it was very emotional for both of them. They really missed each other.”

This revelation comes despite the insider claiming, “it was a short window of time, but Charles agreed to it because the timing worked out for him and it was a good opportunity to meet while Harry was in London.”

For those unversed They met at Clarence House because it’s the King’s home. And it was chosen because it was an intimate, less formal atmosphere compared to Buckingham Palace. They wanted an intimate setting to ease back into their personal connection without any pressure.”

Furthermore, what compelled the King was the fact that he “felt the timing was right”, especially since their “rift needed to be addressed” still.

Not to mention, “they needed to come to some sort of resolution and they both feel the same,” they also concluded by saying.