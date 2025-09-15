Prince Harry hints at Lilibet, Archie meeting with King Charles

Prince Harry has hinted at bringing his children Archie and Lilibet to UK following his meeting with King Charles last week.

Speaking to the Guardian, Archie and Lilibet doting father admitted he wants to bring his kids to the UK in a U-turn from his previous position.

Harry has made multiple solo appearances in Britain over the past two years, but he has previously stated that he does not feel safe bringing his family to the UK.

However, Prince Harry told the Guardian regarding the prospect of bringing his children to the country of his birth: “I would. This week has definitely brought that closer.”

Meanwhile, Harry also defended his tell-all autobiography "Spare", insisting he had no regrets after its publication more than two years ago sowed discord within the British royal family.

"I don´t believe that I aired my dirty laundry in public," King Charles younger son said in an the interview released on Sunday.

Harry insisted, "It was a difficult message, but I did it in the best way possible. My conscience is clear."

Earlier, Prince Harry held a crucial meeting with King Charles amid hopes of reconciliation.

Moreover, there are also claims Archie and Lilibet could be reunited with the king at “Balmoral or Sandringham next year” if the current trends towards reconciliation continue.