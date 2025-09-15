 
Geo News

Buckingham Palace releases statement after Prince Harry's shocking remarks

Prince Harry held a crucial meeting with King Charles last week

By
Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
|

September 15, 2025

Buckingham Palace has shared its first social media post after Prince Harry’s shocking statement where the duke spoke about his tell-all autobiography "Spare."

Prince Harry defended "Spare", insisting he had no regrets after its publication more than two years ago sowed discord within the British royal family.

"I don´t believe that I aired my dirty laundry in public," King Charles younger son told the Guardian newspaper in an interview released on Sunday.

"It was a difficult message, but I did it in the best way possible. My conscience is clear," he insisted, according to the AFP.

"It is about accountability," he told the Guardian in Kyiv, which he visited on Friday for charitable reasons.

"I know that (speaking out) annoys some people and it goes against the narrative," Harry told the paper.

Hours after Prince Harry’s interview, the palace shared a video and said “Marked with a Guard of Honour, the Ceremonial Welcome is the biggest piece of military theatre in a State Visit.”

The royal family’s video comes a day before US President Donald Trump’s visit to Britain.

Trump will arrive in the UK late Tuesday for a state visit with his wife, Melania -- a rare privilege made at the invitation of King Charles III.

Trump is the first president ever to be invited for a second state visit, having been hosted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2019, during his first White House term.

