Prince Harry makes big statement on public attacks against Royal family

Prince Harry finally addresses big controversy surrounding his memoir

Prince Harry has made a big statement over his public attacks on the royal family in the form of his memoir, Spare.

The Duke of Sussex has said that his “conscience is clear” over the publication of the bombshell book as he insisted that he did not “air his dirty laundry in public.”

Speaking during a visit to Ukraine with the Invictus Foundation, Harry reflected on his recent brief meeting with King Charles at Clarence House in London.

He said his focus over the next year will be on his father and spending more time with him, while also expressing no regrets about the book, calling it a “series of corrections” to false stories.

“I know that [speaking out] annoys some people and it goes against the narrative,” he told The Guardian. “The book? It was a series of corrections to stories already out there.”

“One point of view had been put out and it needed to be corrected,” Harry added. “I don’t believe that I aired my dirty laundry in public.”

“It was a difficult message,” he continued, “but I did it in the best way possible. My conscience is clear.”

The Duke of Sussex admitted the trip was a risk and said he dislikes staged photos, but added it gave him time to reflect.

"I have always loved the UK and I always will love the UK. It’s been good to reconnect with the causes I am passionate about.

“I have been able to spend some time with people that I have known for so long. It is hard to do it from far away."