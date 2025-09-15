Kate Middleton sends message to Meghan Markle with outfit choice

Kate Middleton has seemingly sent a message to Prince Harry and Kate Middleton with her latest choice of outfits.

The Princess of Wales, who stepped out on September 11 for a solo visit to Sudbury Silk Mills in Suffolk and a school in Kent, wore checks to swore allegiance to the Royal Family.

Fashion director Laura Craig told the Mail: "Since nothing in Kate’s wardrobe is ever worn by accident, it’s hard not to question her design - and timing - in choosing to wear such a coded and patriotic fabric as the Prince of Wales check.

"Smart as it is, it’s often avoided by those on public duties due to the fact that the checks don’t always photograph well, and can appear blurry. Clearly, this was of less concern than the message it conveyed,” she added.

The expert noted: “The message being: here stand the real bastions of the British Royal Family, in all their stalwart dedication to king and country. Any other pretenders can get back in their box - or on a plane to Montecito."