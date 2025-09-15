Prince Harry refuses to back down on controversial memoir after meeting King Charles

Prince Harry breaks silence on 'Spare' after long-awaited King Charles reunion

Prince Harry continues to stand by his controversial memoir, Spare after reuniting with his father King Charles.

Despite criticism from the members of the royal family and the public, the Duke of Sussex insists that his "conscience" is clear.

While visiting Kyiv, Harry defended his 2023 autobiography during his conversation with The Guardian.

He admitted, "I know that (speaking out) annoys some people and it goes against the narrative."

Adding, "The book? It was a series of corrections to stories already out there. One point of view had been put out and it needed to be corrected."

"I don’t believe that I aired my dirty laundry in public. It was a difficult message, but I did it in the best way possible. My conscience is clear," the Duke of Sussex noted.

He insisted, "It is not about revenge, it is about accountability."

This comes after Prince Harry had a long-awaited reunion with King Charles in the UK, marking their first in-person meeting in more than a year.

Harry, who had now returned to his home in California, revealed following the meeting that he hopes to spend more time in the UK going forward, noting that the past week had "definitely brought that closer."