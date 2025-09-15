 
Palace shows off its castle gardens: Watch

The Palace shows off the extensive outdoor spaces they are prepping in preparation for the upcoming State Visit featuring President Trump

By
Hiba Anjum
|

September 15, 2025

The Palace has just showed off an indepth look into their Palace gardens
Amid preparations for President Donald Trump’s upcoming State Visit of the Castle, the Royal Family’s official Instagram account has shared a video showing off how they plan to prepare the grounds of the Castle to host the President of the United States of America, and his first lady.

The video goes over the gardens, the indoor flower arrangements as well as a video explainer.

There is also a caption that goes along with the video and it reads, “From extensive outdoor spaces to each inner floral display around the Castle, the Royal Gardening Team grow and forage the most beautiful plants across the grounds to bring the seasonal outdoors into a State Visit. Watch how the team prepare for the events…”

Check it out Below:

The full video is available on the Royal Family’s YouTube channel that boasts over 1.35M subscribers. 

