Prince Harry receives praises for creating his own rules after royal split

Prince Harry hailed for doing royal work on his own terms: Expert

Prince Harry is being praised for creating his own way of working outside the royal family, with a royal expert saying he’s doing things “on his own terms.”

Speaking to The Mirror, royal expert Jennie Bond said the Duke of Sussex’s surprise visit to Ukraine shows he’s still committed to causes he cares about, many of which began during his time as a working royal.

Bond added that although Harry was once told he couldn’t be “half in, half out” of royal life, he seems to have made it work.

“Harry never ceases to surprise us these days!” the expert said. “Everyone assumed he was flying straight back to California and now there he is in Ukraine.

“You have to hand it to him, he is finding the halfway house the Palace refused to allow him— and he’s doing it on his own terms,” she added.

At the time when he was exiting the royal life with Meghan Markle, it was reported that Harry was asked to pick between being a working royal or live a private life.

But it appears that the Duke has found a way to work around it and has made both options work for him.

“Could it not have worked, half in half out? He is the spare, he isn't going to be King, so why couldn’t they have worked out some sort of compromise?”