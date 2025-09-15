Meghan Markle's co-star reacts to Charlie Kirk, Iryna Zarutska's deaths

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have remained silent on two killings in the United States which shook the entire nation, first Ukrainian activist Iryna Zarutska, and more recently conservative commentator Charlie Kirk.

Kirk, who had criticized the couple, was shot dead Wednesday during a public appearance at Utah Valley University.

Iryna Zarutska

The 31-year-old activist was struck by a sniper’s bullet while addressing a crowd, sending attendees into panic. Authorities said Friday that Tyler Robinson, 22, had been arrested in connection with the killing.

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not commented, Meghan’s Suits co-star Patrick J. Adams took to Instagram to share his grief.

Charlie Kirk, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Without naming the victims, he posted a reflection many Americans echoed in the wake of the violence: “I still love America. I just don't know how to get there anymore.”

Meghan Markle and Patrick J,Adams

Kirk’s death has stirred renewed discussion about his history of sharp criticism of Harry and Meghan.

He dismissed Meghan’s allegation of racism in their 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview as a “made-up race story” and described Harry as “emasculated.”

He also defended aspects of British colonialism and warned after Queen Elizabeth II’s death of younger royals’ “declining respect for tradition.”