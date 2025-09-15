Prince Harry brings Kate Middleton, William at breaking point?

Prince Harry is apparently causing so much stress for his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton, it has been claimed.

The New Idea, citing royal insiders, has reported, “Kate and William are rock solid, but they do have a lot on their plate. Prince Harry’s visit to the UK – and his meeting with the King – just piled on the pressure.”

Harry had tea with King Charles last Wednesday at their first meeting in 20 months, in what may prove a first step toward ending a much-publicised rift between father and son.

Harry last saw his father in February 2024 shortly after it was announced that the king was undergoing treatment for an unspecified form of cancer.

The King and his younger son held a crucial meeting after Prince Harry expressed his desire to reconcile with the monarch and his family.

However, Prince William is apparently not ready for it yet.

The royal confidant tells the New Idea, “Wills knows Kate’s more open to patching things up between him and his brother.

“But he won’t be persuaded. She has his best interests at heart, but William just feels that now isn’t the time and Harry needs to prove he’s worthy of the olive branch Charles has extended, before they consider doing the same.”