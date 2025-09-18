Meghan Markle branded strange: ‘But she thinks carefully!'

Meghan Markle’s decision to press publish lands many with confused faces

Despite it having been days since Prince Harry’s birthday on the 15th of September, 2025, an expert has spoken out about the birthday tribute Meghan Markle shared to her social media.

The expert in question is royal biographer Ingrid Seward, and she spoke about this with The Sun.

For those unversed, the tribute post featured showed Prince Harry in his military uniform, and in the eyes of the expert, many have been chosen because of his recent trip to the UK, for various charities.

What is also pertinent to mention is that Prince Harry military career spans 10 years. He also runs the Invictus Games, a multi-day event where wounded veterans can compete in shows of strength and agility.

This led the expert to add, “I think Meghan chose that photo because it was Harry, what she would say, at his hunkiest.”

Because “he looked very, sort of, masculine and young and macho, and I think that's probably how Meghan likes to see him.”

But “I do think it's a bit strange that she didn't choose one more in line with the time when they met,” Ms Seward added. “Or maybe even one of them together, but knowing Meghan, everything she does is very carefully thought through.”

All in all, the expert feels this is “just very Meghan... very American, it's Californian.”