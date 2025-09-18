 
King Charles speaks to Meghan Markle, Princess Lilibet in surprising FaceTime call

King Charles had a brief reunion with Prince Harry upon his return to the UK

September 18, 2025

King Charles reportedly spoke to Meghan Markle and Princess Lilibet in a surprising moment as Prince Harry connected his wife and daughter on call during their reunion.

According to Closer Magazine, the monarch spoke to the Duchess of Sussex and Lilibet via FaceTime, marking their first direct conversation in nearly two years.

An insider has revealed that Harry arranged the brief but emotional call during their recent meeting, hoping to show his father that there’s still a path to reconciliation.

As per the report, Meghan spoke briefly with the King before little Lilibet joined to say hello. “It was short but sweet,” the source shared.

“It was emotional,” the insider shared. “Harry was eager to show his father and Meghan that there’s still a family connection, that they could end the toxic feud and rebuild through the children.”

While the call was “touching,” the source added that “nobody believes a quick hello from Lilibet can erase years of pain.”

“Charles was very wary,” they said of the monarch.

“With the cameras watching, it would have looked worse if he hadn’t seen his son. Charles snubbed a meeting this time last year when Harry was just a stone’s throw away,” the source noted. 

