Meghan Markle dishonours William, Kate as she declines their request

By
F. Quraishi
|

September 18, 2025

Meghan Markle has reportedly rejected a heartfelt request from Prince William and Kate Middleton as the couple tries to end the royal rift.

As per royal expert and author Tom Quinn, the Prince and Princess of Wales extended an olive branch to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle but the Duchess declined their request.

Speaking with The Mirror, the expert said William and Kate asked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to bring their children, Archie and Lilibet, to the UK for a family visit.

The expert noted that the Prince and Princess of Wales request was aimed at mending the long-standing rift between the Sussexes and the royal family.

According to Quinn, William and Kate extended the invitation in hopes of fostering reconciliation and giving their own kids, George, Charlotte and Louis, to have a chance to bond.

However, Meghan refused their kind request as she wants the royal family to apologise to her and start treating her nicely.

"There is no way Meghan would bring the children to the UK," Quinn added.

"William and Kate have suggested that Meghan and Harry bring the children and that the two couples and their families try to makeup, but the suggestion is not leading anywhere so far."

