Meghan Markle's As Ever brand may face rivalry from David Beckham

David Beckham’s farm dream may outshine Meghan Markle’s As Ever brand

Meghan Markle can possibly face some competition in the celebrity jam market with David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham's potential expansion of their farm products launch including a fruit spread.

A source told RadarOnline.com that it is David's "dream to have his own shop one day" after years of hard work on "growing his own fruit and vegetables, as well as his honey" on his and wife's $16.1 million farm in England's Cotswolds.

“And now he thinks he’s ready to start selling his produce to the public" and "knows people would come from all over to go to a Beckham Farm Shop."

"He’s taken lots of courses and really feels at home with nature, and it can become another extension of their brand," the tattler continued. "They’re also thinking about branching out into wines and gins, while Vic can see herself designing some country interiors."

However the tipster shared, Victoria and David's launch of new venture "could easily be something to rival Meghan’s As ever brand."

"Vic knows she has the background and expertise to blow her out of the water if she wanted to. There’s a potentially huge market in the US for English country living and both David and Victoria know how to make it a success," the insider explained.

But their markets vary as "Meghan’s brand is very American," while "Vic feels that she’s a divisive figure in the UK and could hamper her efforts there."

"She sees a huge opportunity for Brand Beckham with this," the bird chirped. "She is fully behind it as she sees how much it energizes David"

For the unversed, the Duchess of Sussex launched her products including raspberry spread, dried flower sprinkles, shortbread cookies, wildflower honey, and a crêpe mix back in March.