Prince Harry faces new pressure over US visa application

Prince Harry immigration drama deepens

Prince Harry is reportedly facing pressure on his US visa application.

As reported by multiple outlets including Express.co, court documents have revealed that the Department of State is holding more than 1000 documents relating to the case.

They noted that 217 documents are held by the Office of the Secretary of State, while 517 “potentially responsive records” were found within the Bureau of Consular Affairs.

On the other hand, 271 papers are held by the Office of Legal Advisor and two by the Office of the Deputy Secretary of State.

Now, the federal judge in Washington is responsible to review and decide if any documents will be released publicly.

Samuel Dewey, the attorney of the Heritage Foundation said, “The number of papers on Harry shows they are monitoring him pretty closely.”

“I think we’re going to see documents from Harry talking about the case, but other material may be withheld. Then it will be up to politicians whether that decision is overruled,” he added on the Prince Harry case.