Prince George feels pressure ahead of 'big change'

Prince William, Kate Middleton son George 'nervous' ahead of major life change

Prince George, the eldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, is reportedly feeling the pressure ahead of one of the biggest changes in his life.

As the eldest brother of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis is set for secondary education next year, royal experts suggest that he might be feeling "nervous."

While the name of the school is yet not revealed, royal expert Jennie Bond shared what the Prince and Princess of Wales' son might be feeling ahead of major change.

"William and Catherine's baby boy George is rapidly turning into a young man - and this last year at Lambrook School with his siblings will be another milestone in his life," Jennie told the Mirror.

She added, "I’m sure that he’ll feel nervous about the big change ahead, but hopefully some of his school friends will be making the move with him, wherever he is headed."

Jennie went on to add that George, second in the line of throne, "has become used to his parents being deeply involved in his school life, as often as possible, it’s mum or dad who does the school run, and I’m sure they’re fully invested in every aspect of his education."

Noting, "So that’s going to be another big change ahead."

"There’s no doubt they will all cherish this final year of the three children being together – if, indeed, it does turn out that they end up at different schools," she added.

Additionally, this comes as the young royal is already coping with a change along with his siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louise as Prince William and Kate Middleton family have moved to a new home on the Windsor estate.