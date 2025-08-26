 
Nelly Furtado goes viral for outfit that trolled her body critics

Nelly Furtado makes powerful statement against online body-shaming

August 26, 2025

Nelly Furtado hits back at online body shamers

Nelly Furtado, the Canadian singer-songwriter has made a powerful statement against body shaming.

After recently going viral for her figure, Nelly sent a message to her body shamers while performing at Manchester Pride in England.

On Sunday, Nelly seemingly responded to criticism by wearing an oversized T-shirt with a woman’s body drawn on it.

The design showed a cropped tank top layered over a push-up bra, a denim mini skirt and a sparkling gold belt with words "Whoa Nelly," which was a nod to her debut album.

It is worth mentioning that this comes after years of encouraging body positivity.

Earlier this year Nelly Furtado shared photos of herself in a bikini on Instagram along with a lengthy post.

She wrote, "HAVE A BODY NEUTRAL 2025,, BUT MOST IMPORTANTLY, LOVE WITH EVERY INCH OF YOUR HEARTTHANKS FOR ALL THE MEMORIES THIS YEAR."

Nelly added, "This year I became aware of the aesthetic pressure of my work in a brand new way , while simultaneously I experienced new levels of self -love and genuine confidence from within."

"I had to pursue some legal action against a few charlatans online selling services based on selling health and beauty myths about me," she continued. "For whoever cares , I have never had any face or body surgeries or augmentation, besides for veneers on the top row of my teeth , quite recently."

The songstess also noted, "My New Year’s message for 2025, is express yourself freely , celebrate your individuality and know that it’s perfectly OK to be OK with what you see in the mirror , and it’s also OK to want something different . We are all cute little humans just bouncing around the earth looking for hugs."

"PS- this post is not intended to hate on anyone, I am just joining the storytelling community and this story is MINE," she concluded.

