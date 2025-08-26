Publisher of Prince Andrew's accuser Virginia Giuffre's issues a statement

Virginia Giuffre’s publisher speaks out for the first time

An update has finally rolled in about Prince Andrew’s late accuser Virginia Giuffre, and her upcoming memoir.

For those unversed, Ms Giuffre had been a vocal voice against Prince Andrew, Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell prior to her death by suicide at the age of 41.

Now her memoir, Nobody’s Girl, A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice, is said to be released by Penguin Random House.

It is slated for October of this year, and her publisher’s first statement about the book and its contents claim, “The world knows Virginia Roberts Giuffre as Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s most outspoken victim: the woman whose decision to speak out helped send both serial abusers to prison, whose photograph with Prince Andrew catalyzed his fall from grace.”

But “her story has never been told in full, in her own words—until now,” they said according to Town & Country.

The publishing house also discussed her death and said, “in April 2025, Giuffre took her own life. She left behind a memoir written in the years preceding her death and stated unequivocally that she wanted it published.”

So “Nobody’s Girl is the riveting and powerful story of an ordinary girl who would grow up to confront extraordinary adversity.”

The book is said to be over 400 pages long with an “unsparing and definitive account of her time with Epstein and Maxwell.”

They also promised to “preserve her voice—and her legacy—forever” via this release before concluding too.