Queen follows Prince William and Kate Middleton's playbook

Prince William and Kate Middleton: File photo

Queen Mary of Denmark is spearheading efforts to elevate her family's public profile through strategic social media engagement, as the Danish royal family seeks to capture global attention similar to their British counterparts.

King Frederik X and Queen Mary have significantly increased their online presence, with observers noting the Queen's leadership role in modernizing the monarchy's communication strategy.

The Danish royal Instagram account, which has gained over one million followers, has been actively documenting the couple's summer activities aboard the Royal Ship Dannebrog.

During their recent cruise, the Danish royals have engaged with local communities while maintaining extensive social media coverage of their tour.

This marks a notable shift in the family's approach to public engagement, drawing inspiration from the British royal family's commanding social media presence.

The British royals maintain over 13 million Instagram followers, with King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Catherine leading digital engagement efforts.

While the British royal family currently retreats to their Balmoral estate for summer, posting selectively from Scotland, the Danish royals have maintained active public schedules.

Queen Mary's strategic efforts appear to be yielding results, with the Danish royal family's social media popularity showing measurable growth over recent months.

Royal watchers suggest her methodical approach to raising the family's profile could prove effective, particularly as the British royal family faces ongoing controversies.

Though the Danish royals remain far from matching British royal popularity levels, Queen Mary's persistent efforts signal a determined campaign to establish Denmark's monarchy as a more prominent European royal presence on the global stage.