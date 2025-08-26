Wendy Williams refuses to surrender her career without fight: Source

Wendy Williams ready to risk everything for one last shot at fame?

Wendy Williams is now reportedly getting ready for a comeback in the entertainment world after years of personal and professional turmoil.

According to Radar Online, the 61-year-old former American host and media personality is planning a big return with the help of her close friend Suzanne Bass.

The source told the same outlet that the two got together for Williams’ 61st birthday at Delmonico's, where they discussed "revenge."

"Wendy wants back on the air, and she wants Suzanne with her. They've always been a team, and now they're ready to remind everyone why daytime was never the same without them,” the insider said.

Bass, the executive television producer best known for her loud cheers and unmatched energy with the audience, was suddenly removed from the Sherri Shepherd show. That show took Williams’ place and a “fame-hungry producer,” chosen by Shephard, became jealous of Bass’ popularity, per source.

"They couldn't handle how much the audience loved Suzanne. Sherri's new team didn't like the competition. They didn't want any leftovers from Wendy's reign stealing the spotlight,” the insider shared.

Notably, behind closed doors, Bass and Williams maintained their close relationship and were seen many times having dinner together, which shocked the industry.

"Wendy said she's getting out of her guardianship soon and is already thinking about her next move. She wants to work again – and she wants her old crew,” the source quipped.