Liam Payne's ex Cheryl finds new distraction to feel more like herself: Source

Photo: Liam Payne's ex Cheryl finds new way to ditch grief: Source

Cheryl Tweedy has stepped back into the spotlight with a major new project.

However, sources have said that her comeback is more than just business.

The former Girls Aloud star has inked a seven-figure deal with skincare powerhouse Nivea, RadarOnline.com reported.

While the campaign is set to be a lucrative move, insiders revealed Cheryl’s decision was also driven by her need for focus and healing in the wake of ex Liam Payne’s tragic death.

“Cheryl has been struggling enormously since Liam’s death. Taking on this campaign isn’t just about money, it’s about distraction,” one source shared.

“She needed something to get her out of the house and focused on something other than grief. Work is the only place she feels like herself again.”

For those unversed, since Payne’s shocking passing in October 2024 at age 31, after falling from a Buenos Aires hotel balcony while under the influence of drugs, Cheryl, 42, has kept a low profile.

The Nivea campaign marks her first major public step forward as she continues navigating life after loss.

Another insider added that the project has offered Cheryl a renewed sense of purpose.

“The advert has given her purpose at a time when she could have been swallowed by sadness,” they explained.

“It was important to her that Bear was there with her on set during the shoot for the promo, too — she didn’t want to be separated from him," the insider added.

"But it is equally important that she had something professional to pour her energy into. She’s using work as a shield from grief, sadness, and loneliness — and you can’t really blame her.”