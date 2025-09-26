Prince Harry finds a way to return to UK more often after recent trip

Prince Harry discovers huge opportunity for more UK trips

Prince Harry reportedly wants to visit the UK more often, however, a source has revealed that the Duke of Sussex would be needing invites.

According to a new report by The Telegraph, Harry’s UK trips depend on how many invitations he receives from charities and organisations.

Earlier this month, Harry extended his usual visit for the WellChild Awards to four days to support several causes close to him.

Now, a source close to him said he is eager to keep doing the same in future years and that his plans are shaped by requests from the charities he supports.

Speaking with the publication, the insider shared, “He would love to come back to the UK more. You couldn’t drag him away from attending the WellChild Awards.

They added, “[His plans are] driven by the causes that he supports – if they say, ‘We’d really like you to come over, we’re doing this thing’, he will try to make it work.

“It’s driven by the requests. He would love to do as much as possible.”

This comes amid reports Harry wants to rejoin the royal family in a part-time position while his wife Meghan Markle, and kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, stay in US.