Prince William to make London appearance on October 1

Prince William recently visited his father, King Charles, at Balmoral Castle

September 26, 2025

Prince William will attend the launch of the world’s first global memorial dedicated to humanitarian aid workers on October. 1 at Gunnersbury Park in London.

The memorial, created by British artist Michael Landy in partnership with the Humanitarian Memorial Committee, honors aid workers who have died in service and celebrates those who continue risking their lives to help others. 

The installation features 15 human-scale figures in a circle, with spaces left open for visitors to join hands and “complete the circle.” 

Each figure shares the story of either a contributor or recipient of humanitarian aid, with material provided by international organizations including Oxfam, Save the Children and Care International.

William will deliver a speech at the event, view the artwork and meet humanitarian workers from agencies such as Médecins Sans Frontières, Islamic Relief and the Mines Advisory Group, as well as bereaved families and survivors of attacks.

The appearance will be William’s first public engagement since a meeting with King Charles at Balmoral, described by some media as crucial amid reports the monarch recently held talks with Prince Harry at Clarence House.

